 Indore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized

Indore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized

The accused allegedly confessed to downloading obscene videos from social media groups and further sharing them

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell has arrested a man for allegedly downloading and sharing child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) on social media platforms, an officer said on Tuesday.

Action was initiated after Cyber Tipline, a U.S.-based social media monitoring platform, shared information with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Based on the tip-off, the Cyber Cell registered a case under Sections 67, 67-A and 67-B of the IT Act, and arrested the accused identified as Kamal Lobania.

Inspector Anju Patel, along with Sub-Inspector Ramprakash Bajpai and Constable Ramesh Bhide, conducted technical analysis, tracked the accused and seized the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to downloading obscene videos from social media groups and further sharing them.

Read Also
MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company
article-image

Cyber advisory

FPJ Shorts
Kartik Purnima Celebrations Across India: Here's To Know Spiritual Significance
Kartik Purnima Celebrations Across India: Here's To Know Spiritual Significance
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental & Assets From Independent TV
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental & Assets From Independent TV
NCLAT Partly Sets Aside CCI Order On WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Upholds ₹213 Crore Fine But Lifts Data-Sharing Ban
NCLAT Partly Sets Aside CCI Order On WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Upholds ₹213 Crore Fine But Lifts Data-Sharing Ban
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO

Cyber Cell officials urged citizens to remain cautious online

Do not click on unknown or suspicious links.

Avoid joining any groups that share CSEAM or obscene content.

Uploading, downloading or circulating such material is a punishable offence.

Any content involving minors should be reported at www.cybercrime.gov.in or on the cyber helpline number 1930.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Video Captures 'Devotee' Stealing Money From Donation Box At Shiva Temple, Arrested

Indore News: Video Captures 'Devotee' Stealing Money From Donation Box At Shiva Temple, Arrested

Indore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized

Indore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized

MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...

Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles

Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles