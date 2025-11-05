Indore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell has arrested a man for allegedly downloading and sharing child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) on social media platforms, an officer said on Tuesday.

Action was initiated after Cyber Tipline, a U.S.-based social media monitoring platform, shared information with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Based on the tip-off, the Cyber Cell registered a case under Sections 67, 67-A and 67-B of the IT Act, and arrested the accused identified as Kamal Lobania.

Inspector Anju Patel, along with Sub-Inspector Ramprakash Bajpai and Constable Ramesh Bhide, conducted technical analysis, tracked the accused and seized the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to downloading obscene videos from social media groups and further sharing them.

Cyber advisory

Cyber Cell officials urged citizens to remain cautious online

Do not click on unknown or suspicious links.

Avoid joining any groups that share CSEAM or obscene content.

Uploading, downloading or circulating such material is a punishable offence.

Any content involving minors should be reported at www.cybercrime.gov.in or on the cyber helpline number 1930.