Suicide Or Murder? MBBS Student Falls From 3rd Floor Of College Building In Jabalpur, Dies; Family Raises Suspicion

Representational photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged suicide of an MBBS student in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has raised suspicions, as the family claimed that their son was murdered. The grieving family has demanded an impartial investigation by the police.

Currently, based on the statements of the family members, the police have registered a case and initiated a full investigation into the matter.

No suicide has been recovered.

Jaykishan Kushwaha, a student at Sukh Sagar Medical College in Chargaon, Jabalpur, was studying in his first year of MBBS.

According to information, Kushwaha's body was found lying in a pool of blood at the college campus on Wednesday. The guard heard a thud as he rushed to find the dead body. He immediately informed the college administration and the police, who then informed the family. The college administration stated that Kushwaha fell from the third floor of the college.

However, the family does not believe this explanation. Upon receiving the news, the family rushed to Jabalpur, but by then, the police had taken custody of the body for a post-mortem examination. The student's father has stated that the entire incident is suspicious and has demanded an impartial investigation into his son's death, alleging murder. Meanwhile, the in-charge of Bargee police station, Kamlesh Chauria, has stated that the investigation into the entire matter has begun.