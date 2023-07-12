 Indore: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.5 lakh  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.5 lakh  

Indore: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.5 lakh  

Crime round up.  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested while they were reportedly carrying brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh, police said on Tuesday. The accused had lost money in an online casino game so they had started supplying drugs in the city.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that two persons would deliver brown sugar to someone in the Tejajinagar area.

After that, crime branch officers accompanied by Tejajinagar police reached the Umrikheda village on Khandwa Road and caught two persons named Muzammil and Mohammad Asif.

During the search more than 13 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. The accused informed the police that they had lost much money in an online casino game so they started supplying drugs in the city and surrounding areas.

The value of the drugs is about Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market. They were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. Their source of drugs is also being searched by the police.  

Representative Image

Representative Image |

Read Also
Indore City Records 11 MM Rains, Total Crosses 10 Inches
article-image

Man Steals Minibus From City, Sells In Sehore, Arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for stealing a minibus from the Khajrana area and selling it to a person in Sehore. The person, who bought the stolen vehicle, was also arrested by the police.

According to the police, the vehicle was stolen from the Khajrana area on July 5. The police checked the CCTVs and found a suspect The police were searching for the accused when information was received that the accused was seen near Mahak Vatika on MR-9.

The police reached there and arrested the accused named Pradyumn Nagesh of Khajrana area. He informed the police that he had sold the vehicle to one Juber in Sehore. The police team went to Sehore and arrested the stolen vehicle buyer and recovered the bus from him.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kamal Nath Meets MP Governor On "Suppression Of Tribals" In State
article-image

8 Including 3 Minors Held For Robbery Planning

Banganga police caught eight people including three minor boys for planning a robbery at a petrol pump in the area on Monday. A sword, knife, baseball bat etc were recovered from them.

Acting on a tip-off, accused Aman, Sameer, Nikhil, Sourabh, etc were arrested from near the Namkeen Cluster while they were allegedly planning a robbery at a petrol pump in the area.

Police claimed that the accused confessed to damaging the property at a cafe on Vrindavan Square a few days ago.      

Read Also
MP: Congress Submits Memorandum To CMO For Poor Quality Of Park Construction
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Woman Duped Of Her Tops By Confidence Tricksters    

Indore: Woman Duped Of Her Tops By Confidence Tricksters    

Indore: Woman Hospitalised After Eating Mango, Dies During Treatment 

Indore: Woman Hospitalised After Eating Mango, Dies During Treatment 

Indore: Intellectual Women's Association Plants 300 Saplings

Indore: Intellectual Women's Association Plants 300 Saplings

Indore: Youth Stabbed To Death, Kin Keep Body On Road, Stage Chakkajam

Indore: Youth Stabbed To Death, Kin Keep Body On Road, Stage Chakkajam

Indore: Doctor, Mother Booked For Demanding Rs 10L, XUV In Dowry  

Indore: Doctor, Mother Booked For Demanding Rs 10L, XUV In Dowry  