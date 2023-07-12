Indore: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.5 lakh  

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested while they were reportedly carrying brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh, police said on Tuesday. The accused had lost money in an online casino game so they had started supplying drugs in the city.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that two persons would deliver brown sugar to someone in the Tejajinagar area.

After that, crime branch officers accompanied by Tejajinagar police reached the Umrikheda village on Khandwa Road and caught two persons named Muzammil and Mohammad Asif.

During the search more than 13 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. The accused informed the police that they had lost much money in an online casino game so they started supplying drugs in the city and surrounding areas.

The value of the drugs is about Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market. They were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. Their source of drugs is also being searched by the police.

Representative Image |

Man Steals Minibus From City, Sells In Sehore, Arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for stealing a minibus from the Khajrana area and selling it to a person in Sehore. The person, who bought the stolen vehicle, was also arrested by the police.

According to the police, the vehicle was stolen from the Khajrana area on July 5. The police checked the CCTVs and found a suspect The police were searching for the accused when information was received that the accused was seen near Mahak Vatika on MR-9.

The police reached there and arrested the accused named Pradyumn Nagesh of Khajrana area. He informed the police that he had sold the vehicle to one Juber in Sehore. The police team went to Sehore and arrested the stolen vehicle buyer and recovered the bus from him.

8 Including 3 Minors Held For Robbery Planning

Banganga police caught eight people including three minor boys for planning a robbery at a petrol pump in the area on Monday. A sword, knife, baseball bat etc were recovered from them.

Acting on a tip-off, accused Aman, Sameer, Nikhil, Sourabh, etc were arrested from near the Namkeen Cluster while they were allegedly planning a robbery at a petrol pump in the area.

Police claimed that the accused confessed to damaging the property at a cafe on Vrindavan Square a few days ago.

