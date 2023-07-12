 Bhopal: Central Academy For Police Training Receives Utkrusht Accreditation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Central Academy For Police Training Receives Utkrusht Accreditation

Bhopal: Central Academy For Police Training Receives Utkrusht Accreditation

This recognition highlights CAPT's commitment to delivering exceptional education and training in the field of Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Central Academy For Police Training Receives Utkrusht Accreditation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) has achieved a momentous milestone by securing the prestigious Utkrusht accreditation from Capacity Building Commission as assessed by the National Accreditation Board of Education and Training (NABET).

This recognition highlights CAPT's commitment to delivering exceptional education and training in the field of Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System.

The CAPT has established itself as one of the top 20 accredited educational institutions in the country. The director of the academy Pawan Srivastava expressed pride in CAPT's achievement, emphasising that the academy has scored highest marks among all institutions evaluated by Capacity Building Commission and NABET.

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman Accuses TT Nagar Police Of Assaulting Her Husband In Prison, Cops Call Him...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Central Academy For Police Training Receives Utkrusht Accreditation

Bhopal: Central Academy For Police Training Receives Utkrusht Accreditation

Bhopal: 150 Pujaris Detained, Were On Way To Stage Protest Outside Vidhan Sabha

Bhopal: 150 Pujaris Detained, Were On Way To Stage Protest Outside Vidhan Sabha

MP: 4 Bike-Borne Youths Stab Petrol Pump Personnel After Heated Argument In Narsinghpur, 1 Held

MP: 4 Bike-Borne Youths Stab Petrol Pump Personnel After Heated Argument In Narsinghpur, 1 Held

Bhopal: Congress Stages Silent Protest To Show Solidarity With Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal: Congress Stages Silent Protest To Show Solidarity With Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal: In Election Year, Women And Farmers Government's Top Priorities

Bhopal: In Election Year, Women And Farmers Government's Top Priorities