Bhopal: Central Academy For Police Training Receives Utkrusht Accreditation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) has achieved a momentous milestone by securing the prestigious Utkrusht accreditation from Capacity Building Commission as assessed by the National Accreditation Board of Education and Training (NABET).
This recognition highlights CAPT's commitment to delivering exceptional education and training in the field of Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System.
The CAPT has established itself as one of the top 20 accredited educational institutions in the country. The director of the academy Pawan Srivastava expressed pride in CAPT's achievement, emphasising that the academy has scored highest marks among all institutions evaluated by Capacity Building Commission and NABET.
