Bhopal: Woman Accuses TT Nagar Police Of Assaulting Her Husband In Prison, Cops Call Him History-Sheeter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have landed in a soup for allegedly assaulting an attempt-to-murder accused inside the lockup brutally and allegedly filming his naked videos to circulate it online later. The wife of the assault victim approached the Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra on Tuesday, and submitted a written application listing allegations against the TT Nagar police.

'Victim Is A History Sheeter'

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Zone-1, Sai Krishna Thota told Free Press that the man who had allegedly been assaulted in the lock-up has been identified as Rahul Nirapure (27), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Bhopal. Thota added that Nirapure has as many as 26 criminal cases registered against him, and is a nefarious criminal who had been externed earlier.

He went on to say that Nirapure was arrested in connection with an attempt- to-murder case on September 22, 2022. Thota further informed that Nirapure’s wife has levelled allegations against ASI Akhilesh Tripathi and SI

Sunil Raghuwanshi, both posted at the TT Nagar police station for brutally assaulting Nirapure inside the lock-up and forcing him to strip, after which they filmed his naked videos and circulated it online.

Nirapure alleged that he was assaulted by ASI Tripathi and SI Raghuwanshi as he belongs to the Dalit community. DCP Thota said that he has handed over the case to Additional DCP of Zone-1 of the city, Shashank Singh for further probe, after which the picture will become clear.