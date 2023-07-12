MP: Irregularities In Patwari Results? Kamal Nath Demands Independent Probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Madhya Pradesh Education Selection Board released merit list of patwaris, Congress state president and former chief minister Kamal Nath demanded a probe by an independent agency, citing irregularities in the selection process. The MP Congress also highlighted that some of the selected candidates who have scored full 25 marks in English had done signature in Hindi on application forms.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Kamal Nath wrote, “There are reports of large-scale irregularities in the Patwari recruitment examination in the state. Many toppers are said to share the same exam centre.

“Vyapam, Nursing, Constable Recruitment, Agricultural Extension Officer and many more such recruitment examinations have finally taken the form of scam. It is useless even to demand an investigation from them because bigger fishes are always saved. I demand that an independent agency should investigate the matter and do justice to the lakhs of unemployed people who appear in these competitive and recruitment exams. Madhya Pradesh now wants freedom from corruption.”

Most Selected Candidates Are From Pvt. College In Gwalior

Notably, the ESB declared the merit list, which revealed that most selected candidates are from a private college situated in Gwalior.

Memorandum To Be Submitted On July 13

A meeting has been held in Indore on July 12 regarding the Vyapam Scam in which it has been decided that a memorandum will be submitted everywhere in the state on July 13 in the name of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It has been claimed that the papers were sold before the exam.

Scored Full Marks In English But Signature's In Hindi

Controversy erupted after the result was declared. Indian Youth Congress leader Gourav Tripathi said seven toppers were from one private college situated in Gwalior. “Not only seven, but many who are selected are from the same college. Interestingly, most toppers have scored full marks in English paper but they have put their signature in Hindi,” he added.

3-Year-Old Photographs

He also claimed that the photographs used in the application form were more than 3 years old though they should not be more than three months old as per Board’s norm. Also, all the selected candidates who had scored high marks are specially-abled.

Exams Conducted On More Than 8,945 Posts

The ESB had conducted the exam on more than 8,945 posts of Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and other posts under Combined Recruitment Test 2022. The exams were held from March 5-26, 2023. The result was declared on June 30.