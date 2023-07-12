 Bhopal: MP Assembly Wraps Up 5-Day Monsoon Session In 2 Days; Kamal Nath Alleges BJP Not Ready To Discuss Sidhi Pee-Gate, Satpura Fire
Bhopal: MP Assembly Wraps Up 5-Day Monsoon Session In 2 Days; Kamal Nath Alleges BJP Not Ready To Discuss Sidhi Pee-Gate, Satpura Fire

MP Assembly Passes Rs 26k Crore Supplementary Budget Amid Opposition's Ruckus;

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Monsoon Session that started on Wednesday, was wrapped up by Thursday-- three days before its scheduled time. Before the speaker adjourned the house sine dine, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the supplementary budget of more than Rs 26816 crore. Along with this, other necessary bills were also approved. However, the opposition alleged that the supplementary budget was passed without any discussion.

article-image

When assembly resumed after the 10-minute adjournment, Congress MLAs reached inside the well of the house, demanding discussion on tribal atrocities, alleged scam in Mahakal Corridor, Satpura Bhawan fire incident etc.

After completion of necessary business, parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra proposed that house should be adjourned Sine Dine. On the basis of the recommendation made by Mishra, Speaker adjourned house Sine dine-- three days before its scheduled time.

