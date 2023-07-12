Bhopal: MP Assembly Wraps Up 5-Day Monsoon Session In 2 Days; Kamal Nath Alleges BJP Not Ready To Discuss Sidhi Pee-Gate, Satpura Fire

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Monsoon Session that started on Wednesday, was wrapped up by Thursday-- three days before its scheduled time. Before the speaker adjourned the house sine dine, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the supplementary budget of more than Rs 26816 crore. Along with this, other necessary bills were also approved. However, the opposition alleged that the supplementary budget was passed without any discussion.

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का मानसून सत्र 2 दिन भी नहीं चला, कल कुछ घंटे सत्र चला और आज कुछ घंटे सत्र चला।



हमारी मांग थी कि आदिवासियों पर हो रहे अत्याचारों पर स्थगन प्रस्ताव लाया जाए लेकिन शिवराज सरकार सदन में चर्चा के लिए ही तैयार नहीं है।



महाकाल लोक में हुए भ्रष्टाचार, सतपुड़ा भवन… pic.twitter.com/RfZzGyocAH — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 12, 2023

When assembly resumed after the 10-minute adjournment, Congress MLAs reached inside the well of the house, demanding discussion on tribal atrocities, alleged scam in Mahakal Corridor, Satpura Bhawan fire incident etc.

After completion of necessary business, parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra proposed that house should be adjourned Sine Dine. On the basis of the recommendation made by Mishra, Speaker adjourned house Sine dine-- three days before its scheduled time.