 Bhopal: Congress Presses For Discussion On Sidhi Pee-Gate On Day-2 Of Monsoon Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress Presses For Discussion On Sidhi Pee-Gate On Day-2 Of Monsoon Session

Bhopal: Congress Presses For Discussion On Sidhi Pee-Gate On Day-2 Of Monsoon Session

As house plunged into the din, Speaker adjourned the house for ten minutes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress raised concerns on alleged rising atrocities against tribals in Madhya Pradesh, on Day-2 of the monsoon session on Wednesday.

The Congress MLAs trooped to the well as they raised slogans "Stop Atrocities against tribals". Speaker Girish Gautam asked Opposition MLAs to resume their respective seats, however in vain. As house plunged into the din, Speaker adjourned the house for ten minutes.

Read Also
Bhopal: Employees Selection Board Issues Merit List, 7 Toppers From Same College
article-image

Notably, on Tuesday, too, the opposition demanded discussion on adjournment motion---Sidhi Pee-Gate, where BJP leader Pravesh Shukla allegedly urinated on tribal Dashmath Rawat.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

SI, ASI Charged With Filming, Circulating Nude Videos Of Accused: Bhopal

SI, ASI Charged With Filming, Circulating Nude Videos Of Accused: Bhopal

Task Fraud: 31 Residents Lose Rs 25 Lakh In 3 Months

Task Fraud: 31 Residents Lose Rs 25 Lakh In 3 Months

MP: Congress Leaders Stage Silent Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi

MP: Congress Leaders Stage Silent Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi

Lack Of Healthy Diet, Physical Activities Causing Heart Ailments Among Kids: Doctors

Lack Of Healthy Diet, Physical Activities Causing Heart Ailments Among Kids: Doctors

MP: Over 350 Warehouse Operators Give Ultimatum To Jabalpur Administration To Clear Dues Worth Rs...

MP: Over 350 Warehouse Operators Give Ultimatum To Jabalpur Administration To Clear Dues Worth Rs...