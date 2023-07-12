Bhopal: Congress Presses For Discussion On Sidhi Pee-Gate On Day-2 Of Monsoon Session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress raised concerns on alleged rising atrocities against tribals in Madhya Pradesh, on Day-2 of the monsoon session on Wednesday.

The Congress MLAs trooped to the well as they raised slogans "Stop Atrocities against tribals". Speaker Girish Gautam asked Opposition MLAs to resume their respective seats, however in vain. As house plunged into the din, Speaker adjourned the house for ten minutes.

Notably, on Tuesday, too, the opposition demanded discussion on adjournment motion---Sidhi Pee-Gate, where BJP leader Pravesh Shukla allegedly urinated on tribal Dashmath Rawat.