Bhopal: Employees Selection Board Issues Merit List, 7 Toppers From Same College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Employee Selection Board (ESB) has released the merit list of patwaris and for other posts, which shows seven toppers to be from one private college in Gwalior.

The board was earlier known as Vyapam. A complaint has been submitted to Board to conduct a CBI inquiry. The ESB had conducted the exam on more than 8,945 posts of Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and other posts under Combined Recruitment Test 2022.

The exams were held from March 5-26, 2023. The result was declared on June 30. Recently, the ESB declared the merit list, which revealed that most selected candidates are from a private college situated in Gwalior.

Controversy erupted after the result was declared. Indian Youth Congress leader Gourav Tripathi said seven toppers were from one private college situated in Gwalior.

“Not only seven, but many who are selected are from the same college. Interestingly, most toppers have scored full marks in English paper but they had put their signature in Hindi,” he added.

He also claimed that the photographs used in the application form were more than 3 years old though they should not be more than three months old as per Board’s norm.

Another shocking fact has come to light. All the selected candidates who had scored high marks are specially-abled. It has also been revealed that they prepared fake certificates and passed the exam.