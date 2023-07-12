Indore: Doctor, Mother Booked For Demanding Rs 10L, XUV In Dowry  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor and his mother were booked for demanding Rs 10 lakh and an XUV car in a dowry harassment case on Tuesday. They have also allegedly expelled the woman from their place.

The police are investigating the case. Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 27-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Dr Arpit, a resident of Alirajpur in November 2020.

After three months of their marriage, the husband and his mother allegedly started harassing the woman over petty issues. She stated in her complaint that when her husband was in UP, she was staying with him but after his transfer to Guna, she started living with her mother-in-law in Alirajpur.

She alleged that her mother-in-law started harassing her and demanded Rs 10 lakh and an XUV car in dowry. Her father transferred Rs 50,000 to her bank account after she informed him about the same. Her husband supported his mother.

In December 2022, she was expelled from her in-laws' place and since then has been staying at her parents' place in Musakhedi area in the city. Her parents tried to settle the issue but her mother-in-law and husband continued to demand dowry from her so she lhas odged a complaint against them.