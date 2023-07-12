 Bhopal: 13th Women’s Junior Hockey National Championship MP Lift Trophy, Defeat Jharkhand
A total of 32 teams were divided in eight groups of four teams each.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Bhopal: 13th Women’s Junior Hockey National Championship MP Lift Trophy, Defeat Jharkhand | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh team defeated Jharkhand by 1-0 in the final match of 13th Women’s Junior Hockey National Championship held in Rourkela in Odisha. The hockey national championship was held from June 27 to July 7.

A total of 32 teams were divided in eight groups of four teams each. The Madhya Pradesh team won quarter-final match against Maharastra, semi-final from Haryana. Madhya Pradesh team’s performance had been spectacular and unbeatable throughout the matches.

Madhya Pradesh Won Hockey Title In Men & Women Junior Championship

This time Madhya Pradesh has won hockey title in men and women junior championship. Women academy chief coach Paramjeet Singh said that junior hockey players were U-19 and teams from across the country participated. “We won the final match, which is a proud moment for us.

It encouraged girls to work harder and win more medals in future championships,” Paramjeet added. Coach of Hockey Madhya Pradesh Neha Rawat said, “We are very happy and proud after winning the tournament. And our team is going to practise harder to achieve the next target.”

MP Women Hockey Players

Vishakha Likhitkar (vice-captain and goal keeper), Salina Ali, Yogita Verma (captain), Soniya Kumre, Ritika Vishwakarma, Sonia Devi, Priyanka Yadav, Aashrita Thakur, Jyoti Singh, Ritanyu Sahu, Bhumiksha Sahu, Kartikika Kashyap, Gurmail Kaur, Lovedeep Kaur Gill, Yashika Bhadodriya, Parneet Kaur, Thounaojam Nirupama Devi.

