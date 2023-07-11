Indore: Three Doctors Booked For Death Due To Negligence In Raj Shree Hospital

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday booked three doctors of Raj Shree Hospital under the charges of death due to negligence of a 17-year-old boy.

The cops have registered a case under the section 304 A of IPC against Dr Devendra Bhargava, Dr Kush Bandi, and Dr Khushboo Chauhan.

The FIR was lodged by the cops after the family members met the Chief Minister and lodged the complaint against the doctors and hospital on Monday.

The family members have also demanded action against the accused doctors and also their arrest.

In their report, the doctors of the health department had also found the negligence of the doctors as they didn't go through the requisite tests before giving anesthesia to the boy who was admitted to the hospital for injury in his legs after meeting an accident.

The health department has already sealed the hospital after finding various anomalies in the hospital including no registration, and a stock of expired medicines. During the

inspection, the officials were left shocked by the conditions in the hospital as the OT, ICU, wards and other areas were filled with dirt and filth and to top it all the hospital didn’t have any MBBS doctor associated with it.

A complaint of medical negligence death against the hospital was lodged during the ‘Jansunvai’ on which collector Ilayaraja T directed the Health Department officials to constitute a committee and probe the matter and conduct an inspection.

“The hospital was full of dirt and filth. Norms of registration, maintenance of OT, wards, and others were not being followed. Moreover, the hospital had no MBBS doctor associated and those working there were unani medicine practitioners,” the officials said, “adding expired drugs were also found in the hospital.”

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said, “The hospital was functional without any registration. Various anomalies were found after which the hospital was sealed."

