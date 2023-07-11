Bhopal: Congress All Set To Corner Shivraj Government On 'Atrocities’ Against Tribals

Kamal Nath addressing vidhyak ki baithak | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of the Monsoon Assembly session, former chief minister Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Govind Singh called a meeting of the Congress legislators to form a strategy to corner the state government on various issues including scams, atrocities against tribals and unfulfilled promises.

Nath stressed on the presence of all the party MLAs in the five-day Assembly monsoon session which is going to start from Tuesday. He asked the legislators to compel the treasury bench to reply to their questions on the floor on the floor of the house.

The MLAs have been asked to raise the issues related alleged atrocities against tribals and also to rock the assembly on the Sidhi ‘pee-gate’. The state government will be bringing the supplementary Budget in the Monsoon session.

Nath alleged that the state government is making an announcement before the public without making an allocation in the budget. Alleging that the state government has taken the loan of more than Rs 10,000 crore, the PCC chief asked the party colleagues to target the government over unfinished tasks and scams.