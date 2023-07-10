Indore: CM Chouhan Wishes To Hike Ladli Behna Yojana Amount To ₹10k A Month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, said that he wished to increase the financial aid under Ladli Behna Yojana from Rs 1000 to Rs 10,000 per month. However, he said, gradually the amount will be increased to Rs 3000 a month. Addressing the gathering, he said "I will continue to serve you till my last breath. I want to change the lives of the sisters for good.

"At present, I want to increase the amount of Rs 1000 deposited in the account to Rs 10,000 per month.”

“Our society has always discriminated between son and daughter. Lakhs of daughters were killed in the womb. This pained, and therefore, I launched the Ladli Laxmi Yojana to send a message that girl child is a blessing and not a liability."

Further he said that, “It was decided to make 30 percent recruitment of women in police and government jobs. On buying property in the name of women, only one per cent registration fee was imposed. Since then the property in the name of women has increased.”

After the Ladli Behna scheme was started for the sisters, an amount of one thousand rupees will be deposited in the account on the 10th of every month. The income of the sisters will be increased and it will be taken up to Rs 10,000 per month. I want to change the lives of sisters”, he added.

He said that liquor vends have been banned in the state. This has reduced crimes against women. Ladli Behna Sena will implement the schemes with the help of government and officials.

Congress Shedding Fake Tears: Shivraj

He said that the Congress government stopped the schemes made for the sisters. Now, the congress is making tempting promises and shedding fake tears. I will also provide benefits to my nephews. Laptops are being provided on scoring more than 70 percent, whereas scooty is provided to the daughters scoring more than 75 percent. Their future will be made bright through Seekho Kamao Yojana.

101 Feet Rakhi Presented To Shivraj Singh

Chouhan greeted the women present in the Dome by showering the flowers from the stage and later, worshipped the girl child. After which, a 101 feet long rakhi was presented to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,

The Chief Minister gave the benefit of PM Awas to Nirmala and Ramesh. An amount of Rs 50 thousand was given to Neelu Mishra under the PM Swanidhi scheme. Similarly, an amount of Rs 50 thousand was presented to Ranjana Sanjay Chowdhary for e-rickshaw.