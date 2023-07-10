 Bhopal: Suicide By BHMS Student
Police to question college authorities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police will question authorities of the college where a BHMS student who recently committed suicide used to study, the police said on Monday.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Jai Kumar Singh said 25-year-old final year student of BHMS at Khushilaal Ayurvedic College named Suresh Kumar Saini had hung himself at a rented accommodation in Rajharsh Colony of Kolar on Saturday.

His room-mate Abhay Singh discovered him hanging who then informed the police. The police brought down Suresh and took him to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Saini was a native of Sikar in Rajasthan. His father too did not raise suspicion on anyone. To broaden the investigation in the case and ascertain the exact cause behind the extreme step, Kolar police will now question college authorities to fish out details.

