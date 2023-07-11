 MP: IIM Indore Sets Up Centre to Teach Urban Bodies About Waste Disposal
IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai formally inaugurated the centre of excellence named "Anveshan" on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Indore on Tuesday launched a centre, which will teach urban bodies waste disposal techniques and ways to earn from waste processing. | FP Photo

Indore: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Indore on Tuesday launched a centre, which will teach urban bodies waste disposal techniques and ways to earn from waste processing.

"Through this centre, we will train mayors, councillors and policy makers from across the country on issues related to water, cleanliness, urban waste disposal, earning from waste processing, so that their capacities can be increased," Rai said on the occasion.

The first batch of "Anveshan" will start from July 31, under which four-day training will be given to municipal commissioners of 25 cities in the country, an official said.

During the course, participants will also get a chance to interact with officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation and visit the waste management plants of the cleanest city in the country, he said.

IIM Indore's Centre of Excellence has partnered with the University of Denver, Rutgers University, University of Glasgow, University of Liverpool and Bocconi University to leverage the experiences of global experts to improve Indore's sanitation model.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had provided a grant of Rs 19.95 crore to IIM Indore in 2022 to open the centre, the official added.

