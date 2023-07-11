Bhopal: Monsoon To Slow Down, Light To Moderate Rain Likely This Week | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is likely to slow down in Madhya Pradesh this week, said the weatherman citing cyclonic circulation over Northeast Arabian Sea.

Another cyclonic circulation associated with a feeble low pressure over Rajasthan will also shift over West Uttar Pradesh, closer to the hills of Uttarakhand will dilute the scale of weather activity during the week.

Weather activity will largely ease out from Tuesday onward and partly cloudy sky with light rain is expected between July 11 and July 16 over most parts of the state. According to the meteorological department, the Low Pressure area is over Southwest Rajasthan.

Monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through the centre of a low-pressure area over Southwest Rajasthan, Kota, Satna (MP) and then eastwards to Manipur. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states.

Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells is possible over Gujarat region, East Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh On Monday, Sagar recorded 11mm rainfall, Mandla 7mm and Pachmarhi 3mm.

Rainfall Recorded In Last 24 Hours

Rewa 93mm

Gwalior 74.2mm

Seoni 45.4mm

Pachmarhi 27mm

Jabalpur 31 mm