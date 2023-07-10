 Indore: CM Chouhan Releases 2nd Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana With Pomp & Show
A grand programme was organised at Indore's at Super Corridor, witnessing participation of over 1 lakh beneficiaries from all over the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the second installment of 'Ladli Behna Yojna' in Indore on Monday. An amount of Rs 1000 was directly transferred to bank accounts of as many as 1.25 crore women beneficiaries across Madhya Pradesh. A grand programme was organised at Indore's at Super Corridor, witnessing participation of over 1 lakh beneficiaries from all over the state.

CM Chouhan also administered an oath to the members of Ladli Behna Sena. Various colourful cultural programmes will be presented during the event.

