 Bhopal: Bomb Hoax In Mangala Express, Halted In Misord For Inspection
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bomb Hoax In Mangala Express, Halted In Misord For Inspection

Bhopal: Bomb Hoax In Mangala Express, Halted In Misord For Inspection

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Bomb Hoax In Mangala Express, Halted In Misord For Inspection | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Bhopal received a tip-off on Monday about a bomb planted inside Mangala Express, which plies between Delhi to Ernakulam.

After receiving the tip-off, the GRP made train to halt at Misrod railway station of Bhopal. Thorough inspection was carried out but bomb was not found inside the train and the claim turned out to be false.

Umashankar Tripathi, sub inspector posted at GRP Bhopal, told Free Press that officials of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP personnel coordinated with the railway authorities after receiving information. As the train left Rani Kamalapati railway station, it was made to halt at Misrod railway station.

The team comprising RPF, GRP, bomb squad and district police personnel rushed there for inspection along with dog squad at about 5.05 pm. The man who had apprised GRP personnel about the same was contacted on his mobile number but it was switched off. The inspection went on for one-and-a-half hours.

When contacted, GRP SP Hitesh Choudhary said that when it became clear that no bomb was inside the train, it was made to depart from Misrod railway station at 6.35 pm. Officials have launched probe to ascertain the identity of the accused who had given false information to GRP Bhopal, he added.

