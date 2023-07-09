 Indore: Over 20K Saplings Planted Under Hariyali Mahotsav
The collector appreciated the work done by Cipla Company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of planting saplings under Hariyali Mahotsav is going on in Talai village, Choral forest area of the district.

As part of the Mahotsav, 20,800 saplings of various species were planted, courtesy Cipla Limited. Collector Ilayaraja T and divisional forest officer Narendra Pandava also planted saplings at Talai. Sandeep Rakhtate, executive vice president Cipla Limited, Ashish Jitsi, vice president, Cipla Limited and 200 employees of the company also participated in the sapling plantation programme, which was conducted under CSR activity. A total of 50 species of plants including forest species, fruit-bearing plants, medicinal plants and endangered species were planted.

The collector appreciated the work done by Cipla Company. Saplings were planted with the participation of local public representatives, villagers and officers and employees of the forest department.

