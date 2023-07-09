Indore: Youth Electrocuted While Mowing Grass In Garden

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was electrocuted while mowing grass in a garden in the Residency Area on Saturday. Family members reached the police station with the body and alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of a PWD contractor.

Police said that an investigation is on and statements of the family members are being recorded.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the deceased was identified as Sachin Medha. He was mowing grass with a lawn mower when he got electrocuted in the garden. A post-mortem was conducted and further investigation is on to know the exact circumstances behind the incident.

The deceased’s father, Ashok, informed the media persons that Sachin was working at the garden under a PWD contractor for the past few days. Ashok is employed in a hospital and when he came to know about the incident, he rushed there. The youth was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

After the autopsy, the family members reached the police station with the body and demanded action against the contractor.

Father Ashok alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of the contractor. After police assured the family that they would take proper action, they left with the body.