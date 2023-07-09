 Indore: Youth Electrocuted While Mowing Grass In Garden
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth Electrocuted While Mowing Grass In Garden

Indore: Youth Electrocuted While Mowing Grass In Garden

Family members reached police station with body demanding action against guilty

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was electrocuted while mowing grass in a garden in the Residency Area on Saturday. Family members reached the police station with the body and alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of a PWD contractor. 

Police said that an investigation is on and statements of the family members are being recorded.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the deceased was identified as Sachin Medha. He was mowing grass with a lawn mower when he got electrocuted in the garden. A post-mortem was conducted and further investigation is on to know the exact circumstances behind the incident.

The deceased’s father, Ashok, informed the media persons that Sachin was working at the garden under a PWD contractor for the past few days. Ashok is employed in a hospital and when he came to know about the incident, he rushed there. The youth was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

After the autopsy, the family members reached the police station with the body and demanded action against the contractor.

Father Ashok alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of the contractor. After police assured the family that they would take proper action, they left with the body.

Read Also
Indore: Four Break Into Empty House, Decamp With Rs 70L Goods    
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Session On ‘Decision Making’ At SGSITS

Indore: Session On ‘Decision Making’ At SGSITS

Indore: 'Quality Of Life Is Determined By Quality Of Breath'

Indore: 'Quality Of Life Is Determined By Quality Of Breath'

Endocon-2023: Experts Express Concern Over Increasing Cases Of Colon Cancer

Endocon-2023: Experts Express Concern Over Increasing Cases Of Colon Cancer

Indore: HIV & Hypertension Patient Among 4 Rescued From MY Hospital Lift 

Indore: HIV & Hypertension Patient Among 4 Rescued From MY Hospital Lift 

MTH Hospital Incident: MTA Up In Arms Against Appointment Of Admin Officers As Nodal Officers  

MTH Hospital Incident: MTA Up In Arms Against Appointment Of Admin Officers As Nodal Officers  