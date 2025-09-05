 Indore: Man Booked For Embezzling ₹6 Lakh Transferred Into His Account By Mistake
The complainant had mistakenly transferred the money to the wrong account and the accused did not return the entire amoun

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:09 AM IST
Indore: Man Booked For Embezzling ₹6 Lakh Transferred Into His Account By Mistake

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for embezzling Rs 6 lakh of a finance company director on Wednesday. The complainant had mistakenly transferred the money to the wrong account and the accused did not return the entire amount. No arrest was made till the filing of the report. 

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, a case was registered against Ankur Dubey, a resident of Sagar district on the complaint of Savitra Malviya, a resident of Param Vihar area of the city, under section 316 (2) of the BNS.

Malviya, who is the director of a finance company, said in her complaint that she had told her manager to transfer Rs 6.5 lakh to the bank account of her client Ankur Vijayvargiya on April 28 but the amount was transferred to the bank account of Ankur Dubey by mistake.

When Ankur Dubey was contacted and asked to return the money to the company’s bank account, he only transferred Rs 50,000 and said that his money transfer limit was over.

He promised to transfer the remaining Rs 6 lakh the next day. But he did not return money to the complainant. A complaint was lodged with the senior officials after which the crime branch registered a case against the accused.

It is said that Ankur hails from Sagar district but he is staying in the Nipania area of the city currently. The investigation is underway and a search is on for the accused.

