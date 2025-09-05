Indore Has A Bond With Swachhata, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday emphasised that ‘cleanliness paves the way for prosperity’ while honouring Indore’s sanitation workers at the Swachhata Karmaveer Samman ceremony, held under the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

Yadav lauded Indore’s unprecedented achievement of securing the first rank in cleanliness for eight consecutive years, crediting the city’s 36 lakh residents and sanitation workers for their teamwork, dedication and hard work.

‘Cleanliness has always been part of our tradition and culture, but with time we forgot it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived these values and turned cleanliness into a mass movement. Indore has a bond with cleanliness,’ he said.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said Indore had carved a place on the world map with its cleanliness model. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav praised sanitation workers as the real strength behind Indore’s success, saying, ‘Even during heavy rains, they tirelessly ensured drainage and cleanliness.’

He added that Indore was now moving to the ‘next level of innovation — making clothes from cloth waste, fuel from plastic and adopting digital solutions.’

The CM felicitated sanitation workers, joined them for a community meal and unveiled the new ‘Swachhata Ka Mahaguru’ logo. He also presented awards to corporators and wards for outstanding performance in cleanliness.

50 new electric AC buses rolled out

Yadav flagged off 50 new e-buses worth Rs 60 crore as part of a larger plan to add 150 electric buses to Indore’s fleet. These buses are equipped with digital payment systems, GPS, CCTV, panic buttons and public announcement systems.

The CM performed also the foundation laying of redevelopment works worth Rs 7 crore at the iconic temple. Plans include a grand entrance gate, boundary walls, shaded pathways, landscaped gardens and improved amenities for devotees.

Awards and Felicitations

----Swachh Ward Awards: 1st – Ward 13, 2nd – Ward 03, 3rd – Ward 32

----Best Corporator in Cleanliness: 1st – Yogesh Gendar, 2nd – Parag Kaushal, 3rd – Rajeev Jain

----Recognised Organisations: MP State Sanitation Workers Commission, State Safai Morcha, MP Safai Karmachari Federation, Valmiki Union and others

----Honoured Sanitation Workers: Kamla Natthu Ranve, Gurdeep Kartar, Suman Ashok, Manoj Dilip Singh, Prahlad Lakshman

----Supervisors Felicitated: Vishal Katare, Gagan Malviya, Naresh Jadhav, Dinesh Matadin, Sanjay Harish

----Workshop Team Felicitated: Manish Pandey, Bhupendra Singh, Ashutosh Yadav and team