Mystery Shrouds Man’s Death, Kin Allege Foul Play In MP's Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances after his employer and colleagues took him to his workplace on suspicion of theft on Wednesday.

The family members alleged that he was killed as he had injury marks on his body. However, police denied these allegations in its preliminary investigation and believed that the death was caused by suspected heart attack.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shivcharan Ahirwar, a resident of Scheme No. 103. His brother-in-law Hemant said, “Shivcharan was a security guard at an automobile godown near Antim Square. Someone committed a theft at his workplace recently and his employer and staff suspected his involvement and were harassing him. On Wednesday, his employer and colleagues took him from his house and later brought him back in an unconscious state. When the family members checked, they found he was dead.”

Meanwhile, Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that preliminary investigation suggested the death occurred due to heart attack. His employer and other staff took him to the workplace as a battery was missing from there.

He suffered a heart attack there and died. The incident occurred on Wednesday and the family members informed the police on Thursday, added TI Birthare. The police got the post mortem examination of the deceased conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

TI Birthare added that as the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aerodrome police station, he would send the case diary there.