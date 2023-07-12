Indore Students Learn Through Bootcamps, Internships, Prototype Development, Startups | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is promoting 21st-century skills especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) by providing a centralised online boot camp.

While boot camps have been a concept for engineering graduates to acquire advanced skills, this concept would now be used for practical hands-on learning starting from academic session 2023 – 24 for high school students.

In the first such attempt, a free online boot camp for CBSE students with AI subjects in Class 9 and Class 10 would be organised in July and August. The first training will start on July 13.

The boot camp will require students to work for 12 days in an intensive training programme. The programme would accept 120 to 150 students from CBSE schools across the country.

Top CBSE schools in Indore appreciated the concept, but feel that more is needed for practical training of students. Many schools in the city motivate students to take up a venture, opt for an internship and attempt to create a prototype to gain practical knowledge.

Sharing details, school principals explained their take and noted the benefits of hands-on training for students’ future.

Internships Mandatory To Compete Globally

“Our students often go abroad for higher studies and they must stand on par with students in other countries, especially USA and Canada. Hence, we ensure that students have voluntary experience, undergo practical training, internships and develop skills. The boot camp from CBSE is a positive step for students to learn and undergo proper training.”

Indore Is First To Promote Research In Schools

“In this year’s CBSE regional conference that was held at Indore, we had discussed possible ways to ensure practical learning among students. CBSE boot camp is one such idea that would be a supportive function. However, it is still required that we continue to work on other hands-on approaches as well. Indore is initiating and promoting the idea of in-depth research and research writing work among school students.”

Maths Is The Base Behind AI

“AI online boot camps will provide students with extensive support to ensure they land a job in the future. AI scientists believe that people think that AI is all magic, but it isn't magic, it's mathematics that creates magic behind all inventions. So, we ensure that students focus on such conceptual subjects and use them wisely in skills like AI.”

