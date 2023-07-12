Indore: 14th Foundation Day Of Anna Maharaj Sansthan Celebrated | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The one who comes seeking guidance from Sadguru, is transformed by the Guru from a person to Narayan by doing good deeds,” said former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan, during the 14th foundation day celebations of Shri Datta Mauli Anna Maharaj Sansthan located in Palsikar Colony.

On this occasion, a scholarship amount of about Rs 4 lakh was distributed to 91 needy students from different schools, different religions and different cities.

This amount is collected by the "Shiksha Kumbh" project, in which every year on the day of Guru Purnima an empty piggy bank is given by Sadguru Anna Maharaj, in which Anna Maharaj's disciples and devotees put money in the piggy bank (Shiksha Kumbh) according to their capacity throughout the year.

And then on the Foundation Day, scholarship is awarded from this collected amount. This practice has been going on since 2012.