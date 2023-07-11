MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely To Lash Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain & More

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to experience heavy rainfall over the next two days, with the capital city already witnessing showers since Tuesday morning. Bhopal may experience moderate to heavy rainfall, while Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Sagar regions are expected to have heavy downpours on Tuesday.

The state's 23 districts, including Gwalior and Jabalpur, could also experience significant rainfall, with an estimated precipitation of more than 2.5 inches. An alert has been issued for heavy downpours in Shyopur.

Senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey has revealed that the state will witness increased rainfall activity for the next two days. A low-pressure system has formed over northeastern Rajasthan, which will move eastward, impacting northern Madhya Pradesh and causing rain due to the active trough line.

According to reports, the continuous rainfall in Chhindwara has flooded the residence of former minister Chandra Bhan Singh on Saturday. Knee-deep water was reported in the Dhimaradhana area, and the walls of the Forest Department's campus collapsed. In Jabalpur, four youths were rescued from a makeshift bridge on the Narmada River on Monday morning.

Forecast:

Very heavy rainfall alert: Sheopur may experience extremely heavy rainfall, with estimates ranging from 4 to 8 inches.

Heavy rainfall : Vindhyachal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Harda, Ujjain, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Seoni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, and Chhatarpur districts may witness heavy rainfall, with precipitation ranging from 2.5 to 4 inches.

Light rainfall : Bhopal, Indore, and other districts may experience light rainfall.

Weather update for major cities:

Bhopal : Light rainfall is expected in the afternoon, with the possibility of heavy showers in Bairagarh and urban areas.

Indore : No heavy rainfall alert, but some areas may experience heavy showers due to moisture. Drizzling is expected in the city.

Jabalpur : An alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, with the possibility of heavy showers in the district on Tuesday.

Gwalior : Heavy rainfall is expected today, along with thunder and lightning.

Ujjain : The city has witnessed light rainfall in the past two to three days. Heavy showers may occur on Tuesday.