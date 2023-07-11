3 Madhya Pradesh Tourists Dead, 6 Injured In Furious Landslides in Uttarakhand

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least three people from Madhya Pradesh died and six are severely injured in landslide-hit Uttrakhand on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Surupa Chauhan from Bhopal, 24-year-old Anshul from Dewas and 28-year-old Yogendra Solanki from Indore.

Immediate rescue efforts were launched, and the injured including Umang Solanki (36), Abhishek Solanki (24), Ankush Solanki (24) from Dewas, Mahi (6), Amrita (13) from Bhopal and Sanidhya Vartliya (14) from Indore were rushed to receive medical treatment.

The victims, who were tourists from Madhya Pradesh visiting the Himalayan Ranges, were caught off guard by the sudden disaster caused by heavy rainfall.