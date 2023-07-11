Uttarakhand: 3 Killed, Vehicles Buried In Debris After Rain-Triggered Landslide Hits Uttarkashi; Visuals Surface

At least three people were killed and several vehicles got stuck under the debris due to the rain-triggered landslide on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. A video of the vehicles buried in the debris was shared on social media platform and Twitter, showing the extent of damage caused due to heavy rains in the state.

Watch the video below.

IMD warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand during the next 48 hours. State police, NDRF, SDRF and other concerned personnel have been given directions to remain on high alert.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked all the officers to work non-stop and maintain mutual coordination and communication with all the districts. Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Haridwar and Tehri districts are experiencing heavy rain since early this morning.

Incessant rains in Uttarakhand for last two days

Due to incessant rains for the last two days, landslides are taking place in the hilly areas of the state due to which various roads are getting blocked. Relief teams and machines have been deployed to clear the blocked roads.

The administration has banned movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath, Rudraprayag-Gaurikund, Kund-Ukhimath-Chopta-Mandal-Gopeshwar highway and Gangotri-Yamunotri highway from 8 pm to 5 am. The decision has been taken keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims and the locals. Only emergency and military vehicles will move on the restricted paths, said government.