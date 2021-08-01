North and central India grapples with waterlogging due to heavy rains; see photos & videos

Parts of north and central India will witness intense rainfall activity over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Citizens in the national capital woke up to heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in a few areas on Sunday morning. Vehicles commuting from the Yamuna Bazar area witnessed heavy waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.

In West Bengal, discharge of water from dams and barrages is set to increase as the storage facilities are almost full with heavy rainfall across the state for the last two days, officials said on Saturday.

Heavy showers in eastern Rajasthan inundated roads and washed out rail tracks in the Jodhpur division. A few places in Nagaur, Baran, Jaipur, Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts have recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday morning.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh from July 31 to August 4 with peak activity from July 31 to August 3.