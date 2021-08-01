Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall in city with possibility of occasional intense spells, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells on Sunday.

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.

The IMD on Sunday said that the Santacruz observatory recorded 4.6 rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded no rains in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.30 metres is expected at 5.15 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.47 metres is likely to occur at 11.35 am today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 31 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.