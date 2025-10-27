BIG Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case After Accused's Wife Alleges Rape By Victim's Father, Files Complaint

A representative image of crime | (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a shocking twist in the Delhi student acid attack case, the main accused's wife filed a complaint of rape against the father of the 20-year-old survivor. The accused Jitender’s wife also alleged that the victim's father had her private photos in his possession and he used to blackmail her.

According to reports, three men intercepted the 20-year-old student at Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Nagar on Sunday and threw acid on her. The key accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, along with Ishan and Arman.

When the three men intercepted the girl, an altercation broke out between them. Later, one of the men threw acid at the girl. Jitender used to stalk the victim, and a heated argument took place between the victim and the accused about a month ago, as per officials, reported PTI.

The college Proctor, Dr Manraj Gurjar, said that the acid attack took place outside the college campus and the victim was an NCWEB student and not a regular one. "She is an NCWEB student, not a regular college student... This incident happened outside the college campus, on the main road... There was a PCR van within 50 metres of the incident site, with a female police officer always present," he stated, as quoted by the news agency.

Read Also Acid Attack On Nurse In Meerut: Key Accused Arrested Following Police Encounter And Injuries

The police reached the spot after receiving the information. Fortunately, the survivor suffered burnt injuries on her hand as she covered her face with them when the accused threw acid on her, reported NDTV.

The accused managed to flee from the spot after the attack, while the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.