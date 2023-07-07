MP Weather Update: Heavy Showers Likely To Lash Over 60% Of State

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several districts of Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days. More than 60% of the state is under a heavy rain alert, with intense showers predicted in 38 districts including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur.

Continuous heavy rain persisted in Bhopal until late at night. Indore, Khandwa, Sagar, Vidisha, Dhar, and Chhindwara also witnessed heavy downpours.

According to meteorologists, these districts could receive rainfall ranging from 2 to 4 inches. A strong weather system over the Arabian Sea has become active in Madhya Pradesh as well. In the past 24 hours, areas like Malajkhanda and Narmadapuram witnessed rainfall exceeding 3 inches, while Indore recorded more than 2 inches of rain.

As per Dainik Bhaskar, four people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Panna, while two farmers were killed in Tikamgarh as a result of electrical accidents.

For the past three days, several districts in the state have experienced heavy rainfall due to moisture influx from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The strong weather system over the Arabian Sea, which became active on Thursday, has continued to bring heavy rain to many districts.

The Senior Meteorologist, Ved Prakash Singh, stated that the system has intensified, ensuring the continuation of heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall alert is issued for the following districts: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Jhabua, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Shyopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Panna, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwadi.

Light rainfall is expected in Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Dhar, Indore, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Balaghat, and Damoh.

The rain activity is expected to intensify from Friday and continue until the 8th and 9th of July, resulting in three more days of heavy rainfall across the state.

Bhopal, along with the 38 districts where heavy rainfall is expected, will witness heavy showers. Urban areas such as Bairasia, Bairagarh, and Kolar will also be affected. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely during this period.

The 8th and 9th of July are also expected to bring heavy rainfall.