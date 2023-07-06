MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 21 Districts, Including Indore, Jabalpur & Shivpuri

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Meteorological Department has gauged heavy rains on Thursday, in 21 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Indore, Jabalpur, Dhar and Chnidwara. Also, the state will be drenched into rainfall for three consecutive days. According to estimates, more than 4 inches of rains can fall in these districts. From Friday, strong system of rain will be active.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, it rained heavily in Vidisha, Dhar and Chhindwara on Thursday afternoon. Whereas, Tikamgarh, Indore district witnessed rains on Wednesday along with Bhopal, Dhar, Guna, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khajuraho, Damoh, Satna, Umaria. Tikamgarh received 5.19 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. 1.99 inches of water fell in Betul, 1.69 in Ratlam and 1.02 inches in Khajuraho.

According to information, in Tikamgarh, it rained for two hours on Wednesday leaving 5 inches of recording. Owing to which roads, markets, streets, houses, shops and government offices were flooded. Collector, Jailor's bungalow was also flooded.

The district panchayat office was also flooded up to two feets. Rain water even entered girl’s hostel which trapped the girls living inside. Later on, a team of Home Guards was sent for rescue.

Other Districts To Witness Heavy Rains On Thursday

Heavy rains may occur in Indore, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Dhar. Similarly, there is an alert of heavy rain in Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Sheopurkalan, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Niwari.