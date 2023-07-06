 MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 21 Districts, Including Indore, Jabalpur & Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 21 Districts, Including Indore, Jabalpur & Shivpuri

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 21 Districts, Including Indore, Jabalpur & Shivpuri

According to estimates, more than 4 inches of rains can fall in these districts. From Friday, strong system of rain will be active.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Meteorological Department has gauged heavy rains on Thursday, in 21 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Indore, Jabalpur, Dhar and Chnidwara. Also, the state will be drenched into rainfall for three consecutive days. According to estimates, more than 4 inches of rains can fall in these districts. From Friday, strong system of rain will be active.

Read Also
Shameful! Dalit Youths Gagged With Faeces, Garlanded With Shoes & Paraded In MP's Shivpuri
article-image

According to Dainik Bhaskar, it rained heavily in Vidisha, Dhar and Chhindwara on Thursday afternoon. Whereas, Tikamgarh, Indore district witnessed rains on Wednesday along with Bhopal, Dhar, Guna, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khajuraho, Damoh, Satna, Umaria. Tikamgarh received 5.19 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. 1.99 inches of water fell in Betul, 1.69 in Ratlam and 1.02 inches in Khajuraho.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Pee-Gate: How CM Shivraj Apologised To Tribal Man After BJP Leader Urinated On His...
article-image

According to information, in Tikamgarh, it rained for two hours on Wednesday leaving 5 inches of recording. Owing to which roads, markets, streets, houses, shops and government offices were flooded. Collector, Jailor's bungalow was also flooded.

The district panchayat office was also flooded up to two feets. Rain water even entered girl’s hostel which trapped the girls living inside. Later on, a team of Home Guards was sent for rescue.

Other Districts To Witness Heavy Rains On Thursday

Heavy rains may occur in Indore, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Dhar. Similarly, there is an alert of heavy rain in Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Sheopurkalan, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Niwari.

Read Also
Bhopal: Women Employees To Get 7 Days’ Addl CLs, Order Issued
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 21 Districts, Including Indore, Jabalpur & Shivpuri

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 21 Districts, Including Indore, Jabalpur & Shivpuri

MP: ASHA Workers Gherao Jabalpur Collector's Office, Demand Hike In Honorarium Like Anganwadi...

MP: ASHA Workers Gherao Jabalpur Collector's Office, Demand Hike In Honorarium Like Anganwadi...

Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library

Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library

MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested

MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested

Indore: Event To help People Resolve Relationship Challenges To Be Held On Saturday

Indore: Event To help People Resolve Relationship Challenges To Be Held On Saturday