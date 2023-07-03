MP Weather Update: Despite Delayed Monsoon, State Achieves 13% Of Its Rain Quota In June

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after a delay, monsoon in Madhya Pradesh has drenched the city with more than13% of the total rains in June. July month has a trend of one-third rainfall of the entire monsoon.

As per the statistics, the state records a total of 39 inches of normal rainfall in Bhopal and 14 inches of rain occurs in the month July usually. Jabalpur receives maximum rainfall of more than 17 inches. However, last year Bhopal received more than 34 inches of rain.

The weather changed in Bhopal after 1 pm on Monday. It started raining with strong wind. Earlier it was sunny and humid as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

State's Normal Rainfall Is 37.3 Inches

The normal rainfall of the MP state is 37.3 inches. The normal rainfall of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior districts ranges from 38 to 39 inches. Last year, 46 inches of water fell in the state.

Monsoon Rains From Second Week Of July

In the first week of July, due to non-active monsoon system, there is no period of heavy rains, but there is a possibility of heavy rains in the second week. This is expected to be due to the new system being activated from July 4.

Record of 41 inches of rain in Bhopal

The capital Bhopal receives a lot of rain in July. There is a record of rainfall of 1031.4 mm i.e. 41 inches in a single month. This happened in the year 1986. On July 22, 1973, 11 inches of rain fell in a single day, which is the record till now.

Talking about the rainy days in Bhopal, it rains on an average for 15 days in the month of July. That is, it rains every other day. The average rainfall for the month is 367.7 mm i.e. 14.4 inches. Due to rain, the temperature of the day remains below 30 and the mercury remains less than 25 degrees in the night.

Record Of 11.5 Inches Of Rain In 24 Hours In Indore

Talking about Indore, there is a record of 11.5 inches of rain in 24 hours, which happened on July 27, 1913. In the year 1973, 30.5 inches of water fell in the entire month. Due to rain, there is a drop in temperature here too.

The average rainfall of the month in Indore is 12 inches. It rains here on an average for 13 days.