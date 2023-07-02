Bhopal: Woman Injured As Driver Opens Car Door Suddenly

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahpura police have registered a case against a man under the Motor Vehicles Act for opening the door of his four-wheeler suddenly, which left a woman injured as she rammed into it in the Shahpura locality of the city, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the man argued with the woman and even abused her verbally, after which the woman approached the cops and lodged a case against the accused.

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said that the complainant woman, named Rajshree Saxena (52) is a home-maker, who had been to Aakriti Greens in Bawadia Kalan to meet one of her friends on Friday.

She was returning from there in the evening. No sooner did she reach the Rohit Nagar phase-1 locality, the driver of a car opened the door of his vehicle suddenly, following which Saxena rammed into it and fell down from her two-wheeler.

She sustained grievous injuries on her head, face and hands. The accused car driver, identified as Sanjeev Meena, landed into an argument with Saxena and even abused her after which Saxena called her husband Praveen Saxena. The duo approached Shahpura police and registered a case against the accused car driver.