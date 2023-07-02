MP: Bhopal Railway Division Earns Revenue Of Rs 15.58 L | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The UTS on mobile application has become common among railway passengers travelling in Bhopal division. The revenue worth Rs 15.58 lakh was earned by the Bhopal railway division in June 2023 is a testament to the fact.

Official sources said that a majority of people travelling on a daily basis in Bhopal division use the application to book tickets in the online mode. The data provided by the railway officials revealed that a total of 72,901 railway passengers booked train tickets on the Bhopal railway division from June 6 till June 30, 2023.

It is noteworthy that the Indian railways has launched UTS on mobile application. It is aimed to end inconvenience of the passengers who had to stand in long queues for hours to buy a train ticket. The application is available to mobile phone users on Play store, Apple store as well as Windows store. People who book the ticket using the UTS application will be able to produce the ticket before the ticket collector even in the offline mode.