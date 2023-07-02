 MP: Bhopal Railway Division Earns Revenue Of Rs 15.58 L
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Bhopal Railway Division Earns Revenue Of Rs 15.58 L

MP: Bhopal Railway Division Earns Revenue Of Rs 15.58 L

Most passengers book tickets through UTS app.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
MP: Bhopal Railway Division Earns Revenue Of Rs 15.58 L | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The UTS on mobile application has become common among railway passengers travelling in Bhopal division. The revenue worth Rs 15.58 lakh was earned by the Bhopal railway division in June 2023 is a testament to the fact.

Official sources said that a majority of people travelling on a daily basis in Bhopal division use the application to book tickets in the online mode. The data provided by the railway officials revealed that a total of 72,901 railway passengers booked train tickets on the Bhopal railway division from June 6 till June 30, 2023.

It is noteworthy that the Indian railways has launched UTS on mobile application. It is aimed to end inconvenience of the passengers who had to stand in long queues for hours to buy a train ticket. The application is available to mobile phone users on Play store, Apple store as well as Windows store. People who book the ticket using the UTS application will be able to produce the ticket before the ticket collector even in the offline mode.

Read Also
Indore: Metro Seeks HC’s Help In Getting BSF, Airport Land
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kuno Officials Send Proposal To Expand Park Area

Bhopal: Kuno Officials Send Proposal To Expand Park Area

Bhopal: Two-Day C 20 Summit Ends With 7 Recommendations

Bhopal: Two-Day C 20 Summit Ends With 7 Recommendations

Bhopal: CM Transfers Rs 41.85 Cr To 4261 Farmers Of Burhanpur

Bhopal: CM Transfers Rs 41.85 Cr To 4261 Farmers Of Burhanpur

Bhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh

Bhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh

Bhopal: Tomatoes Cost Rs 150/kg, Vegetables’ Prices Soar

Bhopal: Tomatoes Cost Rs 150/kg, Vegetables’ Prices Soar