 Madhya Pradesh: Neither Cheetah, Nor Tribals Safe In State, Kamal Nath Slams BJP Govt
Madhya Pradesh: Neither Cheetah, Nor Tribals Safe In State, Kamal Nath Slams BJP Govt

The opposition leader criticized the BJP government for what he perceives as a failure to protect the state's wildlife.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern over death of Cheetah at Kuno National Park on Wednesday, former Chief Minister and State Congress Chief Kamal Nath accused BJP government of 'mismanagement'. He added that Cheetahs cannot be protected in Madhya Pradesh as only the corrupt and contractors were safe here.

Speaking to media, Nath said "Cheetahs cannot be protected here, women cannot be protected here, tribals cannot be protected here, only contractors and corrupt people are protected here," said Kamal Nath, hitting out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government.

The opposition leader criticised the BJP government for what he perceives as a failure to protect the state's wildlife.

