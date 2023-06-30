"Make Kamal Nath Sit At Home, Put BJP To Work": JP Nadda Flays Former CM In Poll-Bound MP

BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a scathing attack on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday urged people to make the Congress leader sit at home during the Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held later this year.

Addressing a public meeting at Khargone in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to mark 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda claimed the former MP CM discontinued the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, a scheme launched to encourage girls to pursue higher education in Madhya Pradesh, while at the helm of the state.

"Kamal Nath had stopped Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Now, you (people) stop him in November (during the Assembly polls). Make him sit at home and put the Bharatiya Janata Party to work," the BJP national president said.

Underscoring the benefits of the 'double-engine government', he said the regime under PM Modi and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh have always been proactive in meeting people's needs and extending help in times of distress.

"The central government led by PM Modi and the state government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are awake and alert to people's needs and provide relief in time of need. Ours is a responsible government that discharges its constitutional duties faithfully and sincerely," Nadda added.

Hailing PM Modi, Nadda said the former changed India's political culture ever since he ascended to the country's highest office.

Further, in a no-holds-barred attack on the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, the BJP national chief said, "Before the BJP came to power (at the Centre in 2014), India was known for all kinds of corruption -- 2G and 3G scams, coal scam, the Agusta Westland (chopper) scam and the CWG scam.

However, under PM Modi, the country's economy has become the fifth-largest in the world." Later in the day, Nadda also headlined a roadshow in Khargone which drew party supporters in huge numbers. (ANI)