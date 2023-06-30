Indore: Run of Summer Special Mata  Vaishnodevi & Pune Trains Extended 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has extended the run of two summer special trains being operated from the city. These are Mata Vaishnodevi Katra and Pune trains. According to official information given by the railway the decision to extension the duration of the trains was taken to facilitate passengers and to meet their demand.

Accordingly, the run of summer special train No. 09321 Indore-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly train, which was earlier notified to run till June 28, will now be extended till August 30. Similarly, the run of train number 09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Indore Weekly Special train, which was earlier set to run up to 30th June, will now run till September 1.

Another train whose run has been extended is train number 09324 Indore-Pune weekly special. Earlier, it was notified to run till 29 June but has now been extended till 31st August. Similarly, the run of train number 09323 Pune-Indore Special which was earlier scheduled to run till June 30 is now extended till 1st September.