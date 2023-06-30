MBA Admissions: Total Four Rounds Of Counselling; Registrations Start Today

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is going to open the much-awaited registration window for centralised online counselling for admission in MBA programmes offered by government and private b-schools in the state on June 30.

The window will remain open till July 27. DTE issued the much-awaited schedule for admission in technical courses, including MBA programmes, on Thursday. As per the schedule, a total of four rounds of counselling will be held for MBA programmes.

The first two rounds will be of centralised online counselling and the latter two rounds of college-level counselling (CLC). In the first round, only those students will be able to apply who had taken common management admission test (CMAT)-2023.

In the second round of centralised online counselling, both the CMAT students and non-CMAT candidates will be able to apply. Last two rounds of counselling will be held at college level.

MTech, M Pharma registrations from July 1

Apart from MBA, MCA registrations will also be held from June 30 to July 27 whereas MTech and MPharma registrations will be held from July 1 to July 26. Besides, BDesign, BHMCT and integrated MBA and MCA registrations will be held from July 1 to July 19.

So far, 7,020 seats in 35 b-school in city

DTE has released a list of 35 out of around 50 b-schools in the city so far. The total intake capacity of 35 management institutions offering MBA courses is 7,020. The intake is going to pass the 10,000 mark when the names of the remaining colleges are added to the list of b-schools participating in the centralised counselling.

MBA schedule

First round of centralised counselling (Only CMAT candidates)-- Registrations June 30 to July 27 Edit registration July 28 to July 29 Choice filling July 15 to July 31 Common merit list Aug 1 Seat allotment/reporting Aug 8 to Aug 12.

Second round (CMAT-2023 and qualifying exam)

Registrations Aug 8 to Aug 16 Edit registration Aug 17 to Aug 18 Choice filling Aug 9 to Aug 20 Common merit list Aug 21 Seat allotment/reporting Aug 25 to Sept 1

First round of college-level counselling

August 28 to September 4 (till 11.45 pm) --Second round of college-level counselling -- September 8 to September 15 (11.45 pm)

Admission in second year, final year

Provisional admission in second year and final year of UG courses will be done from July 3 to August 31. As first-year exams are still going on and second-year exams are yet to start, the colleges under DAVV would have no other choice but to give provisional admission in the second and final years. Students will have to pay a mere Rs 500 for taking provisional promotion to higher classes.