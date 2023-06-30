Indore: Moderate Rains In Western Part Of City, Drizzle In Eastern Area

Moderate Rains In Western Part Of City, Drizzle In Eastern Area of Indore | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Light to moderate rain occurred in the western parts of the city, leaving the residents of the eastern area to be satisfied with drizzling, on Thursday.

According to the weather station of regional meteorological department at city airport, 18.8 mm of rainfall was recorded till 8.30 pm while the pollution monitoring station at Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) at Regal Square reported only 8 mm of rainfall.

People in Vijay Nagar area had to settle with drizzles only. The rainfall which occurred almost after three days also provided relief to the denizens from the rising humidity and temperature.

The increasing humidity in the afternoon had also increased people’s desperation for another bout of rain to get rid of the oppressive weather. A short spell of rain and a cool breeze made the weather pleasant for a couple of hours but the humidity level started to increase by evening, reaching quite a high level.

According to meteorological department...

The met dept said that there would be no relief from increasing humidity in the next couple of days and the temperature is expected to remain around 27-28 degrees Celsius for at least two-three days, while the humidity would be at around 80-90 per cent.

“City would continue to witness moderate rains and it may turn into heavy rains with thunderstorms for two days,” officials added. Total rainfall in the city has reached 103 mm (4.05 inches) which is about 12 per cent more than the average seasonal rainfall in the city.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius which was six degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius which was at the normal.