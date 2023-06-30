Indore: Unable To Check Paper Leaks, DAVV Changes BCom Exam Time | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to check frequent paper leaks, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has changed the timing of BCom exams from the morning shift to the evening shift, hoping that the change will help it get beforehand information about leaked papers.

The new timing has been made effective after two leaked papers of BCom first year. BCom first-year exams for Business Regulatory Framework-2 and Business Organisation and Communication subjects were held in the morning shift on May 12 and 15 respectively.

News reports revealed that the papers of both these subjects had leaked several hours before the exam commenced at 7 am. A committee constituted to probe into the matter had found the information true and had recommended cancelling the exams for both subjects and holding fresh exams for the leaked papers.

BCom exams are generally held in morning shifts

There were also reports that exam papers are generally leaked out from centres, minutes before the commencement of exam. “As the paper leaks take place early in the morning, the university could do little to check it. Therefore, we have changed the timings of BCom exams as all the papers leak incidents that happened so far were from BCom course,” said an official of DAVV.

BCom exams are generally held in morning shifts. Exam controller AsheshTiwari stated, “From now on, BCom exams will take place in evening shifts. We have scheduled BCom second year exams starting on July 11 also in the evening shift.

“All major and minor subject exams will take place in the evening shift. Only a few elective and vocational subject papers will be held in the 7 to 10 shift. A few other papers have been scheduled in the afternoon shift,” he said.

Police not acting on university complaints

Last year, a paper leak incident surfaced when a college had informed the university officials that four students were not coming inside the exam hall and were seeing something on their mobile phones.

When the students were caught and their mobile phones were checked it was found that they had got the question paper on their mobile phones, minutes ahead of the exam. The university officials stated that they had filed a complaint with police regarding the paper leak but no action was taken. In some other cases too, police complaint was filed but no action was taken by the cops, the varsity officials said.