Indore: Transport Department’s Relief To Truckers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Providing relief to hundreds of truck operators and transporters in the state, the transport commissioner has ordered all the regional transport officers not to disallow applications of permit and fitness of trucks due to pending challans of other states on NIC portal.

The transport commissioner has asked the RTOs to clear the applications for permit and fitness at the earliest and to start clearing the pending files with immediate effect. Regional transport officer, Indore Pradeep Sharma has informed the office-bearers of Indore Truck Operators and Transporters Association (ITOTA) about the receipt of the orders.

“As per the orders of the transport commissioner, we have started issuing the permit and fitness of trucks even though they have challans of other states pending against them and are visible on NIC portal. However, the operators will have to clear all the pending challans at the time of NOC or transfer of the ownership,” the RTO said.

The transporters had requested the department to make a system of considering challans at the time of NOC or transfer of ownership instead of stopping fitness and permit applications.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the work of registration and fitness has been shifted to NIC portal recently but it was being implemented in many other states for last 2-3 years. Due to the same, the authorities there have served online challans to many of us due to various reasons like no high-security registration plate, alleged violation of traffic norms, or due to any reason by the authorities of other states,” president of ITOTA CL Mukati said.

He added that due to the online challans, served before the NIC portal was started in Madhya Pradesh, the RTOs have been putting the applications for permit and fitness on hold. “With the decision by the transport department for providing us relaxations from the challans at the time of fitness and permit will provide relief to over 300 truckers of Indore and over 500-600 truckers of the state,” Mukati added.