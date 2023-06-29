MP: 1 Shot Dead, Another Injured In Bhind After Two Families Draw Guns Over Land Dispute

MP: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Firing Between Two Parties In Bhind |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot dead, while another sustained severe injuries after two families drew guns over each other following a road dispute in Bhind on Thursday.

The injured has been referred to Gwalior for treatment, while the deceased’s body has been sent for post mortem. Police are investigating the whole matter.

According to the Lahar police station, ttwo parties--Malpura resident Paan Singh Chauhan (65) and Dhaunpura resident Virendra Singh Jadaun (53)-- had an ongoing dispute regarding the construction of a road from a field in Dhainpura village.

Both the sides came face-to-face on Thursday regarding the removal of tractors from the road. The dispute soon took a violent turn and both the parties drew guns over each other.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident.

In this incident, Paan Singh died due to bullet injury while Virendra was shot.