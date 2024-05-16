NRAI Indore Chapter To Be Launched Soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is being organised and will soon be formally launched with the objective of serving as a platform for advocating fair business policies, providing education and training to employees and promoters of the Food and Beverage Industry to facilitate networking and collaboration, maintaining industry standards and supporting local businesses and cuisines.

NRAI, a national association which represents more than five lakh restaurants across the country, comes at a time where the city of Indore is experiencing a change in its Food and Beverage landscape with new eateries opening all around. There is a significant growth in number of Restaurants, Cafes, Bars and Clubs in Indore and will definitely add to the economy of the city.

Read Also IIM Indore Forges Two New Collaborations To Strengthen Global Partnerships

The founding managing committee of NRAI Indore Chapter comprises of Abhishek Bahety (Chapter Head) franchisee of International food brands. Speaking about the aims and objectives of the NRAI, Bahety said: "I am committed to working closely with other members of the chapter to ensure that the interests of the restaurant industry in Indore are well represented and protected. The challenges that are being faced by restaurant operators in the city will now have a collective voice and we will definitely bring in the national support to resolve them."

Sapan Arora (Co-Chapter Head), Director of Surya Hospitality & Hotels India Pvt Ltd that owns is of the view that NRAI Indore Chapter will work on supporting the professional development of members, fostering effective communication and collaboration among chapter members, and promoting NRAI.

Read Also Indore: Serum Institute To Hold Awareness session On HPV At MGM Medical College

Indore Chapter at the national level

Garvit Agarwal (Secretary), his firm manages QSR outlets across the city.

Shrikant Singh (Joint Secretary), Managing Director of House of Malt.

Deepesh Motwani (Treasurer), Partner of Happy Foods & Beverages Company.

Kamlesh Kukreja (Jt.Treasure), Managing Director of Brother Restaurant LLP.