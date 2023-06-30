 MP: JP Nadda Holds Roadshow In Khargone, Lists Achievements Of 9 Years Of Modi Govt Ahead Of Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: JP Nadda Holds Roadshow In Khargone, Lists Achievements Of 9 Years Of Modi Govt Ahead Of Assembly Elections

MP: JP Nadda Holds Roadshow In Khargone, Lists Achievements Of 9 Years Of Modi Govt Ahead Of Assembly Elections

While addressing the public meeting, CM Shivraj announced the opening of a medical college in Khargone. He also announced the construction of Navagraha Corridor and rejuvenation of Sirvel Mahadev temple.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a huge gathering at Khargone's  Navagraha Mela ground on the occasion of completion of nine years of the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda was received by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Indore airport from where he left for Khargone. 

Nadda reached the meeting venue by conducting a road show from the city’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Square. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma were also present with him.

Read Also
6 Beautiful Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit To Relish Monsoon Glory
article-image

While addressing the public meeting, CM Shivraj announced the opening of a medical college in Khargone. He also announced the construction of Navagraha Corridor and rejuvenation of Sirvel Mahadev temple.

Chouhan Announces Medical College In Khargone'

Chouhan said, “I had come to Khargone recently. Then the public had put forth some demands that a medical college should be opened here. Congress did injustice to Khargone. You had said that Navagraha Corridor should be made. Today, I am happy to announce that an amount of Rs 21 crores has been approved for it.”

'BJP Does What It Says'

"I have also returned the mandi tax on cotton. The Bharatiya Janata Party does what it says. We have given Khargone a network of roads. Compare how many hours it used to take to go from Khargone to Indore during Congress rule and how many hours it takes now,” he added.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Chouhan said that the Congress has gulped the money meant for women beneficiaries. 

Notably, earlier information was received that both the leaders would inaugurate various development works and distribute the benefits of government schemes to the beneficiaries along with Bhumi Pujan in this conference. However, now the program will only be a party level event.

Read Also
WATCH: Crocodile Spotted At Roadside In Shivpuri, Foresters Rescue With Ropes & Rods
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: JP Nadda Holds Roadshow In Khargone, Lists Achievements Of 9 Years Of Modi Govt Ahead Of...

MP: JP Nadda Holds Roadshow In Khargone, Lists Achievements Of 9 Years Of Modi Govt Ahead Of...

MP: Trio Returning Home From Religious Place Killed In Road Accident

MP: Trio Returning Home From Religious Place Killed In Road Accident

Indore: Treasure Town Residents Have Denied Anti-Social Activities, Claims Police

Indore: Treasure Town Residents Have Denied Anti-Social Activities, Claims Police

Indore: Run of Summer Special Mata  Vaishnodevi & Pune Trains Extended 

Indore: Run of Summer Special Mata  Vaishnodevi & Pune Trains Extended 

Indore Officers And Employees Clean Registrar Office  

Indore Officers And Employees Clean Registrar Office  