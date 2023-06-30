MP: JP Nadda Holds Roadshow In Khargone, Lists Achievements Of 9 Years Of Modi Govt Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Twitter

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a huge gathering at Khargone's Navagraha Mela ground on the occasion of completion of nine years of the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda was received by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Indore airport from where he left for Khargone.

Nadda reached the meeting venue by conducting a road show from the city’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Square. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma were also present with him.

While addressing the public meeting, CM Shivraj announced the opening of a medical college in Khargone. He also announced the construction of Navagraha Corridor and rejuvenation of Sirvel Mahadev temple.

Chouhan said, “I had come to Khargone recently. Then the public had put forth some demands that a medical college should be opened here. Congress did injustice to Khargone. You had said that Navagraha Corridor should be made. Today, I am happy to announce that an amount of Rs 21 crores has been approved for it.”

'BJP Does What It Says'

"I have also returned the mandi tax on cotton. The Bharatiya Janata Party does what it says. We have given Khargone a network of roads. Compare how many hours it used to take to go from Khargone to Indore during Congress rule and how many hours it takes now,” he added.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Chouhan said that the Congress has gulped the money meant for women beneficiaries.

Notably, earlier information was received that both the leaders would inaugurate various development works and distribute the benefits of government schemes to the beneficiaries along with Bhumi Pujan in this conference. However, now the program will only be a party level event.