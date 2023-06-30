WATCH: Crocodile Spotted At Roadside In Shivpuri, Foresters Rescue With Ropes & Rods

FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A crocodile was spotted at a roadside drain near Physical College in Shivpuri on Thursday.

A rescue team from the forest department was called. They swung into action and apprehended the crocodile using ropes and rods following after a 30-minute operation. The crocodile was released into the Chand Patha Lake.

Crocodiles and Shivpuri has a close connection as the big reptile open escapes the adjoining Bhujariya lake to wander in the city, especially during monsoons.

On Thursday, a few residents who were on their morning walk, spotted a crocodile in the drain. They informed the police and forest team.

Authorities have identified the neighboring Bhujariya Pond as a possible source of the crocodile population in the area. The large number of crocodiles present there may enter the city during monsoon.

No aggression or harm caused by the crocodile have been reported.