 WATCH: Crocodile Spotted At Roadside In Shivpuri, Foresters Rescue With Ropes & Rods
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Crocodile Spotted At Roadside In Shivpuri, Foresters Rescue With Ropes & Rods

WATCH: Crocodile Spotted At Roadside In Shivpuri, Foresters Rescue With Ropes & Rods

They apprehended the crocodile after a 30-minute operation and released it into the Chand Patha Lake.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A crocodile was spotted at a roadside drain near Physical College in Shivpuri on Thursday.

A rescue team from the forest department was called. They swung into action and apprehended the crocodile using ropes and rods following after a 30-minute operation. The crocodile was released into the Chand Patha Lake.

Crocodiles and Shivpuri has a close connection as the big reptile open escapes the adjoining Bhujariya lake to wander in the city, especially during monsoons.

Read Also
Bhopal: 24 Crocodiles Found In Kerwa & Kaliasot Dams
article-image

On Thursday, a few residents who were on their morning walk, spotted a crocodile in the drain. They informed the police and forest team.

Authorities have identified the neighboring Bhujariya Pond as a possible source of the crocodile population in the area. The large number of crocodiles present there may enter the city during monsoon.

No aggression or harm caused by the crocodile have been reported.

Read Also
On Camera: Enraged Villagers Kill Crocodile After Fatal Attack On Child In Bihar's Vaishali
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP Poster Row: Congress Launches Strong Attack On Phone Pe, Asks To Certify If 'Bribe' Is Not...

MP Poster Row: Congress Launches Strong Attack On Phone Pe, Asks To Certify If 'Bribe' Is Not...

WATCH: Crocodile Spotted At Roadside In Shivpuri, Foresters Rescue With Ropes & Rods

WATCH: Crocodile Spotted At Roadside In Shivpuri, Foresters Rescue With Ropes & Rods

Bhopal: Thieves Break Into TI’s House In Ayodhya Nagar, Steal Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 5L 

Bhopal: Thieves Break Into TI’s House In Ayodhya Nagar, Steal Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 5L 

Bhopal: Students Stage Drama Based On Chekhov’s Stories Depicting Saga Of Common Man

Bhopal: Students Stage Drama Based On Chekhov’s Stories Depicting Saga Of Common Man

Bhopal: MP Police Health Protection Scheme Gets Extension

Bhopal: MP Police Health Protection Scheme Gets Extension