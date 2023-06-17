Bhopal: 24 Crocodiles Found In Kerwa & Kaliasot Dams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department officials have found 24 crocodiles during the two-day survey conducted at Kerwa and Kaliasot dams on Friday and Saturday. In the last census, the figure stood at 22. Two species of softshell turtles were also found.

Speaking to Free Press, District Forest Officer Alok Pathak said the survey was conducted to mark World Croc Day, which is observed on June 17. The nesting, breeding sites of crocodiles were also covered under the survey.

Five teams were formed for survey works for which boats were used. Besides, teams walked along the embankments of both dams.

As per survey, six adult crocodiles, 10 sub adult and four juvenile crocodiles were found. In all, 24 crocodiles were found during two-day survey.

The survey team comprised aquarist Dr Rishikesh Sharma and DP Shrivastava from TINSA Foundation among others. The length of adult crocodiles was three to nine feet.

It is being said that had the survey been conducted in winter, the number of crocodiles would have been more as crocodile enter deep water in June and come out for basking in the sun during winter.

Their presence

Some crocodiles reached Kerwa and Kaliasot dam from overflowing water of Bhadbhada dam, which is connected to Upper Lake. The two dams did not have crocodiles 12 years back.