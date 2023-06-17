 Bhopal: Kerwa Pipeline Bursts Again, Lakhs Of Litres Of Water Spills On Kolar Road Amid Scorching Sun
The Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) administration is looking after the Kolar project. BMC is yet to repair the pipeline.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Bhopal: Lakhs Of Litres Of Water Wasted As Kerwa Pipeline Bursts During Construction Of Six Lane Road In Kolar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kerwa water pipeline, yet again, burst at Ashirwad Colony of Kolar area on Saturday, leading to wastage of gallons of water. The pipeline burst during the construction of a six-lane road in the area.

The incident comes at a time when the city is battling with scorching heat, and spillage of lakhs of litres of water will hurt more than ever.

The Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) administration is looking after the Kolar project. BMC is yet to repair the pipeline.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Kerwa pipeline burst causing both wastage of water and embarrassment to BMC. On its very inaugural day in 2019 Kolar area witnessed water-logging as Kerwa water pipeline burst during the testing.

